Geingob congratulates Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa on winning presidential race

The President, HE Dr Hage Geingob on Sunday extended warm congratulations to Zimbabwe’s President-elect, Emmerson Mnangagwa, and his party, the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) following their victory in the country’s presidential election held on 23-24 August.

Geingob conveyed his heartfelt congratulations on behalf of the people and the Namibian government, and applauded the reelection of Mnangagwa, highlighting it as a testament to the enduring trust and confidence that the people of Zimbabwe continue to place in their leader and the ruling ZANU-PF party, according to a statement from the presidency.

Geingob praised the democratic process that led to this victory and emphasized the significance of peaceful elections in promoting stability and progress within the region.

He wished Mnangagwa strength and wisdom as he embarked on his renewed mandate and expressed eagerness to collaborate closely with the Zimbabwean president to deepen bilateral cooperation and further the shared development agenda of the region.