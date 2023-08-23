Rural artisans continue to be empowered through Capricorn Foundation partnership

The Capricorn Foundation has renewed its partnership with the Omba Arts Trust, affirming its commitment to empowering rural artisans.

The Omba Arts Trust is a not-for-profit social enterprise founded over 30 years ago to support sustainable livelihoods through arts and crafts.

The Trust has made a tremendous difference in the lives of many Namibian rural artisans, artists, and their families by developing and marketing some of Namibia’s most iconic handicrafts and san contemporary art.

The Capricorn Foundation has been supporting Omba Arts Trust since 2021 and has committed N$240,000 for logistical assistance in producing and selling handicrafts, training, and food support.

The Omba Arts Trust supports over 460 rural artisans.

Thirty-two artisans from these 430 are found in Okaku Constituency, close to Ondangwa. Their project is called “Nyeka ye Pumba” and was started in 1996 by the Omba Arts Trust, facilitating training and product development. Nyeka ye Pumba is led by Selma Itamelo, chairperson, and supported by the secretary, Ester Kasheeta.

The project focuses on weaving items such as baskets in various sizes and shapes, bags, and table placemats.

Itamelo and Kasheeta spearhead and support the group with the regular orders from Omba and ensure that the craft items are made according to the orders received and delivered to Omba on time. During a visit to the project in August, the Capricorn Foundation met the artisans and saw their various weaving products.

“Supporting community-centred social enterprises and entrepreneurship initiatives is a primary focus of the Capricorn Foundation under our economic advancement focus area. As Connectors of Positive Change, we are proud of our partnership with Omba Arts Trust and the development that it has brought about in the communities, enabling them to become sustainable and empowered. Our visit to the “Nyeka ye Pumba” project was eye-opening and confirmed that rural communities can be empowered to sustain themselves and their families with the right support and resources. Therefore, we are proud of our partnership with the Omba Arts Trust, which empowers hundreds of rural artisans.” Marlize Horn, Capricorn Foundation Executive.

“The Omba Arts Trust has positively impacted our lives. We used to undersell our items, and with the help of the Trust giving us a market, we can generate more income from the items we sell. The drought has also greatly affected us, but thanks to Omba, we can still provide for our families and send our children to schools,” said Ester Kasheeta.

Another artisan from a project named “Hand in Hand”, in Drimiopsis, Omaheke region, commented, “We are women who live on a resettlement farm far away from the town. There are no jobs on this side; only Omba holds us together. With their help, we can care for our children and families, and today, I have my own house”.