Windhoek Jazz Festival to reignite the city’s vibrant status after 3-year hiatus

The annual International Windhoek Jazz Festival will take place on 7 October, after a 3-year COVID-19-induced hiatus.

The host, the City of Windhoek, this week launched the event and announced that legendary South African singer-songwriter and guitarist, Jonathan Butler will grace the show as the main act and will be supported by performances from other artists.

The festival was launched at the right time, said City of Windhoek, Mayor, Joseph Uapingene, adding that the absence of the event underscored the festival’s significant impact on the economy, artists, and Windhoek residents.

“This festival is a statement to our city, vibrant cultural centers, showcasing not only international arts but also providing a platform for home-grown talents to showcase and exhibit their creativity. This is also a space where dreams are realized, connections are made, and future new stars are born,” he said.

Uapingene said this year’s artist selection process was both challenging and rewarding and will see various local artists like Suzy Eises, Savanna Afros, Erna Chimu, The Yesterday, and Esme Songbird grace the show.

The City of Windhoek Chief Executive, Moses Matyayi meanwhile said, “The Jazz festival is back on the calendar and we are not going to be disturbed,” adding that the festival is a key marketing identifier of the city.