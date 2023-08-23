NAMCOR Managing Director’s suspension extended

National oil company, NAMCOR Managing Director, Immanuel Mulunga’s suspension has been extended and will remain in effect until 30 September, an announcement made this week said in an update on the current status of the suspension.

“The board has received further details and findings from the independent investigation concerning the matter at hand,” the statement said adding that in light of these findings, the board will deliberate and determine the most appropriate course of action.

“We understand the interest and concerns regarding this issue, and we are committed to ensuring transparency and upholding our corporation’s integrity. NAMCOR will provide updates as necessary and when further information becomes available. We thank all stakeholders for their patience and understanding during this time,” the statement further said.