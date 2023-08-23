Hyphen takes project spin-offs to community audiences

By David Adetona.

A strong team from the government’s Green Hydrogen Council and Hyphen Hydrogen Energy in partnership with the Khomas Regional Council, organised interactive information session recently.

The session provided insights and shared information about the Hyphen project and the newly introduced Socio-Economic Development (SED) framework, which was inaugurated in Keetmanshoop recently.

The sessions, conducted in the Khomas region from 22 to 24 August, obtained citizens’ and stakeholders’ input on the project.

Hyphen Hydrogen Energy’s Head of Environment, Social and Governance, Toni Beukes, said that the sessions are intended to actively engage the diverse stakeholders to address any queries and concerns. Hyphen wants to initiate transparent discussions about the project’s aspects, timelines and objectives.

Khomas Regional Council’s Chairperson, Hon John Moonde, said that the session is a platform to acquire real-time information about the project that will go down to the grassroots of the constituencies, adding that the project will not only promote wider economic prosperity for the citizens but will also create an opportunity to move to a low-carbon industry and change the socio-economic landscape of the country.

The Director General of the National Planning Commission and Chairperson of the Green Hydrogen Council, Obeth Kandjoze speaking at the recent interactive information session with the diverse stakeholders and citizens about the Hyphen project and its Socio-Economic Development framework (Photograph by David Adetona).