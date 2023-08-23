UNAM Zebras 1 clinch Desert Ice Challenge T20 Cricket title

The Desert Ice Challenge T20 Cricket Tournament came to an exhilarating conclusion on the 20th of August, as UNAM Zebras 1 emerged victorious against Run Whisperers Academy.

The tournament, featured six teams, playing at the top of their ability in Windhoek.

The six participating teams, namely UNAM Zebras 1, UNAM Zebras 2, Run Whisperers Academy, Green Mambas, CCD Tigers, and Gobabis Krieket Academy, battled it out over a series of matches at different venues.

The tournament, known for its fierce competition and cricketing action, lived up to its reputation with each team giving their all to secure the coveted title.

The local business community sponsored the 2023 inaugural Desert Ice Challenge T20, geared to bringing players together from premier and development cricket levels. Tap a Meal, Namibia’s well-known food delivery app and Stock Market College were the primary sponsors.

Other sponsors included Sherry Planners, Willie Junius Architectural Designs, YouTrack Fleet Management, and NamBatDoc contributed as associate sponsors. The sponsors are essential to ensure the tournament runs smoothly and professionally.

UNAM Zebras 1 faced Run Whisperers Academy in an exciting final. Run Whisperers Academy scored 145 runs, which UNAM Zebras 1 had to chase down. The crowd witnessed a masterclass in T20 cricket as the teams battled it out. UNAM Zebras 1 triumphed, having chased down the target set by Run Whisperers Academy with 6 wickets to spare. The standout performer of the entire tournament was Nyashadzaishe Nyasha, who was awarded the Most Valuable Player (MVP) title for consistently delivering match-winning performances throughout the tournament.

Vernon Cloete, showcasing his batting prowess, was crowned the Best Batter of the tournament, his consistent run-scoring provided the backbone of UNAM Zebras 1’s success. On the bowling front, Henre Opperman from Gobabis Academy emerged as the Best Bowler, besting the opposition’s batting line-ups with his skillful and disciplined bowling.

Adding another layer of excitement to the tournament was the recognition of U16 player Henre Opperman as the Impact Player of the Series. His contributions went beyond just his bowling skills, as he played pivotal roles in crucial moments. As the series emphasizes the development of young cricketers giving them a chance to play with the big boys, the emergence of Opperman is a big success for the organizers towards achieving the goals of this tournament.

The organisers, players, and fans can look back on the Desert Ice Challenge with pride, knowing that they were part of a memorable cricketing spectacle.