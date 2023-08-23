Select Page

Women’s cricket team sponsorship extended for a third year by Capricorn Group

The partnership between Cricket Namibia and the Capricorn Group has been extended for a third year, which reaffirms Capricorn Group’s steadfast support for Namibia’s national women’s cricket team and their commitment to advancing girls’ and women’s cricket in the country.

Capricorn Group Executive: Brand & Corporate Affairs, Marlize Horn announced on 19 August the 2023 cash sponsorship of N$300 000 to the Capricorn Eagles Team, and also with gear and equipment and other in-kind support.

Horn said the remarkable strides achieved by the Capricorn Eagles, guided by Cricket Namibia, fill them with pride and the growth and development they have witnessed are evidence of strong leadership and the strategic application of resources. “We remain committed to our community, as we firmly believe that the investments, we make today will yield positive outcomes for Namibian girls and women in the future,” she added.

Horn expressed pride in the partnership with Cricket Namibia whose leadership has demonstrated passion and commitment to cricket development over the years. “Capricorn Group thrives in creating positive change in our communities, and hope that our continued support of women’s cricket in Namibia will nurture the sport and increase female participation. Since our partnership with the Eagles started in June 2021, the team has made great strides in local and international tournaments. They fly the Namibian flag high wherever they go and we are proud to be associated with these inspirational women,” emphasised Horn

Chief Executive Officer of Cricket Namibia, Johan Muller said it is a great pleasure to have an organisation like Capricorn Group on board as an official partner of Cricket Namibia. “In 2021 Capricorn Group bought into the concept of promoting women’s cricket in Namibia. This partnership is another very positive step as part of the Capricorn Eagle’s continued growth and development,” added Muller.

Cricket Namibia’s strategic vision for women’s cricket in Namibia is to creatively professionalize the women’s game to support the players and to grow junior structure and participation through organised girls’ cricket festivals and girls’ cricket school leagues.

 

