Airlink’s cargo operations at Hosea Kutako International Airport temporarily suspended

Airlink revealed this week that it was obliged to suspend its cargo operations at Windhoek’s Hosea Kutako International Airport due to a change in its ground handling and cargo service provider.

The airline said in a statement that it apologizes to its customers for the inconvenience and disruption this temporary measure is causing their businesses.

“While we are ready to work with Paragon, the new service provider, the safety and security of the airline passengers, personnel, and aircraft are paramount. We can only restore cargo operations when Paragon’s aviation security, including dangerous goods handling and other cargo handling certifications, approvals, and protocols, are in place. If Airlink continues providing a cargo service at Windhoek without these, the integrity of its operations and international aviation safety and security will be compromised,” it stated.

Airlink said that passenger services to Windhoek will continue in the meantime. “Airlink has been deploying a team of additional personnel from South Africa to assist Paragon with passenger processing since last Saturday.”

Although flights incur delays due to a shortage of ground handling equipment, Airlink makes up for lost time wherever possible to minimize inconveniencing customers, it noted.

Airlink operates up to four return flights per day between Johannesburg and Windhoek and up to three round-trip flights daily between Cape Town and Windhoek.

“For updated information and advice, affected and concerned air freight customers should contact Airlink Cargo’s customer care centre at +27 10 880 3631/2/3 or email [email protected].”