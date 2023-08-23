DStv Namibia honours women in sports

DStv Namibia recently recognised and celebrated women achievers in local sports at its ‘Here for Her’ women’s brunch.

The initiative, introduced through SuperSport, shines a light on the importance of gender equality and the transformation of stereotypical gender roles in the world of sports.

Head of Marketing at MultiChoice Namibia, Abbelene Boer said the event was aimed at bringing together influential figures in sports and inspiring conversations that celebrate the achievements of women in sports, against the background of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

“DStv Namibia is dedicated toward promoting gender equality, empowering women athletes, and creating a brighter future for women in sports,” she added.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup which ended on Sunday has seen record-breaking attendance, with over 1.4 million fans filling stadiums in Australia and New Zealand, Boer said as a business they are exceptionally proud to have exclusivity carried all games on their platforms DStv and GOtv bringing the excitement into the homes of their viewers.

National Manager of the Namibia Football Association (NFA), Jacky Gertze said the journey in sports is not just about individual achievement but also about contributing to a greater purpose. “As you train and compete, consider the impact you can have on our society and your socio-economic situation. Your success can inspire more young girls to join sports, boosting participation and creating a positive ripple effect that transforms communities and uplifts our nation, this is the true meaning of being Here for Her,” added Gertze.

DStv also honoured Marika Bruns, the winner of a Dstv 100% Premium competition, which rewards DStv Premium customers who achieve 100% Premium status by participating in all DStv’s value-added services such as Box Office, Catch Up, Dstv Stream, and Showmax free to Premium. She walked away with prizes worth more than N$100 00 further highlighting the company’s commitment to rewarding and appreciating their valued customers.