Miss Namibia, corporates embark on initiative to promote youth empowerment and social development in the Erongo Region

The Miss Namibia Organisation and NBC Cares, a corporate social responsibility initiative of the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation, are working to promote youth empowerment and social development.

Their most recent project was a collaboration with Neo Paints, which donated 400 litres of paint to the Katora Primary School in Spitzkoppe, Erongo Region. The premier producer of high-quality paint materials contributed N$20,000.

“The bright and vibrant colours will soon grace all the walls of the school, symbolizing hope, positivity, and a commitment to improving the learning environment for the students. Additionally, the school received a thoughtful contribution of 300 juices and apples from the Bank Windhoek Apple Project, which was purchased by the broadcaster to support their initiative,” according to a statement by NBC.

Miss Namibia 2023, Jameela |Uiras, addressed the audience with passion and commitment, delivering an inspirational speech on the power of youth in establishing peace and shaping a harmonious society: “Our nation’s future is in the hands of our youth. Each of you can make a significant difference in the world. You are arming yourself with the tools to develop a peaceful and thriving society by embracing education, respect, and a thirst for knowledge. Ask questions, learn, and have the courage to believe in yourselves.”

She added that youth empowerment is when young people take charge of their lives and destiny, and she quoted Ambassador Morina Muuondjo, who said that peace is more than simply the absence of war; it is also the presence of love, understanding, compassion, tolerance, patience, and unity.

Speaking at the handover, NBC Erongo Regional Office Manager Chris Kupulo stated that children are the future and that NBC, his office, and the broader corporation have accepted the challenge to ensure the “future of our leaders by carrying out projects that give back to communities.”

Theresia /Goagoses, Walvis Bay Circuit Inspector, noted that she actively sought and continues to seek sponsors and contributions to improve the living conditions and educational facilities at the school’s hostel because of her love for education and community welfare.

“Children deserve a peaceful and conducive environment to pursue their dreams. We are grateful to” the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation, Miss Namibia 2023 Jameela |Uiras, and NEO Paint for their invaluable assistance in transforming the look of the Katora Primary School dining hall and kitchen,” she said.

“The NBC Cares initiative, the Miss Namibia Organisation, and all contributors are proud to join hands in promoting youth empowerment, social development, and the values of peace in Namibia. This collaborative effort is a beacon of hope, inspiring the nation’s youth to become champions of positive change,” continued NBC’s statement.