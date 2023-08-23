Cup4Cancer initiative targets advanced breast cancer

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) is organising a series of Cup4Cancer events along with offering free breast cancer screening from 13 to 16 September, in collaboration with leading pharmaceutical, Roche.

Their partnership will address the challenge of advanced breast cancer in the country and the collaboration will also bring together a production team, including medical professionals, who will visit four Namibian cities, Windhoek, Walvis Bay, Otjiwarongo, and Tsumeb.

CAN Chief Executive, Rolf Hansen said the mornings will see the hosting of free breast screening clinics, which will refer patients to the established breast clinic program between CAN and the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

“The evenings, the Cup4Cancer events will feature interactive discussions, audience engagement, and a captivating musical from South African artist Cordelia,” he added.

Hansen expressed his gratitude to Roche for their support in facilitating more timely screenings and biopsies for women with suspected breast conditions. “For more information and to book a slot for the free breast screening, please contact CAN at 061 23 7740 or 064 46 1271,” he emphasised.

The free breast screening clinics are scheduled for 13 September at the CAN Community Care Centre in Windhoek, 14 September at the Walvis Bay Town Hall, 15 September at Otjiwarongo Medi-Clinic, and 16 September at Etosha Medicare in Tsumeb.

Statistics show that advanced breast cancer remains a concern in low and middle-income countries due to inadequate national screening programs, limited awareness about breast health, and delayed screenings and diagnoses.