Namibia Building Workers Pension Fund’s nationwide roadshows get underway

The Namibia Building Workers Pension Fund (NBWPF) has started nationwide roadshows covering 19 cities, towns, and villages.

The roadshow began on Monday, 21 August, and will conclude on 04 September 2023.

The NBWPF in a statement said that it is committed to ensuring that all building and construction workers have access to essential information that will help them with their pension fund and retirement planning.

“The roadshows intend to reach out to as many employees in the building and construction sector as possible and provide them with the opportunity to learn more about retirement planning, specifically about the benefits and services offered by the NBWPF,” the statement continued.

During the roadshows, board trustees from the NBWPF will be present to answer questions, provide guidance, and assist workers in understanding the importance of planning for their retirement. This annual roadshow will also provide an opportunity to educate workers on good personal financial management practices, including efficient personal budgeting for respective households and how to manage one’s debts, it noted.

“We regard our annual roadshow as an important activity in our annual calendar,” said Enwich Kazondu, Principal Officer. “We want to achieve a variety of objectives through these engagements.; number one, it is important for people to have the necessary understanding to ensure that they are in a position to have a comfortable retirement.”

He added: “We also want to make sure that construction workers are aware of their rights, which means that they should all be able to join any pension fund through their employers. As a result of a gazetted collective agreement in our country, all workers in this industry are required to join and contribute to a pension fund. Naturally, we would recommend the NBPWF because it is the umbrella fund for the building and construction industry, and we understand the peculiarities of this sector.

We also want to ensure that we can reach out to their employers. This is to ensure that people are aware of the advantages that the NBWPF could provide to their workers. Furthermore, recently Namfisa-approved rule amendments also allow for higher-level contributions from the employee and the employer. As a result, the fund becomes even more relevant for our sector and will now be appealing to higher-income earners in this sector.”

The NBWPF’s indicated that its roadshow visit to 19 cities, towns, and villages across Namibia is intended to ensure that no region gets left out. “This comprehensive approach demonstrates the NBWPF’s commitment to inclusivity and ensuring that all building workers, regardless of location, have access to the information and resources they need to secure their financial future.”

The following are the dates and locations for the NBWPF roadshow:

West/South Roadshow:– Okahandja – 21 August; Walvis Bay – 22 August; Henties Bay – 23 August; Swakopmund – 24 August; Omaruru – 25 August; Aminuis – 28 August; Mariental – 29 August; Keetmanshoop – 30 August and Rosh Pinah – 31 August.

Roadshow in the North and North East: Otjiwarongo – 21 August; Tsumeb – 22 August; Ongdangwa – 23 August; Oshakati – 24 August; Outapi – 25 August; Nkurenkuru – 28 August; Rundu – 29 August; Katima Mulilo – 30 August and Impalila Island – 31 August.