Reusable sanitary pads project, a game changer in the Hardap Region

In collaboration with UNDP Accelerator Lab, Old Mutual Namibia recently announced the successful winners of the 2023 OM SEED Hardap Region.

Taljaard Uaputuaka, the visionary behind TJF Investments CC, won the first-place position and N$50,000 in support of his innovative focus on creating reusable sanitary pads. Uaputuaka’s dedication to sustainability and women’s health shone through his enthusiastic advocacy.

Janine Ellen Englebrecht secured the second spot with Vicon Investments CC, a specialized tool repair and hire venture. Her impactful contribution has earned her N$30,000 to advance her business.

The third position was claimed by Roger Cloete, whose brilliance shines in his gemstone jewellery haven, Hardap Gemstones, and Consulting. Cloete’s creation garners him N$20,000, standing as a testament to his ingenuity and artistic skills.

Uaputuaka, crowned as the champion of the Hardap Region, expressed his gratitude, stating, “Receiving the OM SEED 2023 title for the Hardap region signifies a meaningful recognition. At TJF Investments CC, our full commitment lies in merging environmental awareness with economic advancement. This achievement propels our goal of creating reusable sanitary pads, further empowering our efforts. The funds awarded will play a crucial role in extending our impact and optimizing our available resources.”

Mignon du Preez, Old Mutual Namibia’s Group Marketing, Public Affairs, and Sustainability Executive, highlighted, “The Hardap trio of entrepreneurial brilliance symbolizes the indomitable spirit of the region. Their journey reflects the transformative potential of initiatives like OM SEED, igniting economic growth, innovation, and community upliftment.”

Du Preez concluded by applauding these entrepreneurs for their drive and dedication. “This stands as a testament to Namibia’s inexhaustible well of entrepreneurial talent. Witnessing the extraordinary journey of these individuals and the positive ripples they generate brings Old Mutual Namibia and the Old Mutual Namibia Foundation unparalleled joy.”