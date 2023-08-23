Science Commission talks funding with green bank

By Freeman Ya Ngulu.

During the Quarterly Business Review meeting held on early in August 2023, the Chief Executive of the National Commission on Research, Science and Technology, Prof Anicia Peters, was invited to deliver a talk to the senior management team of Nedbank Namibia.

The focus of her talk revolved around highlighting the significance of research, artificial intelligence, and global technological trends within the banking sector. Accompanying Prof Peters was Mr Gernot Piepmeyer, NCRST’s Manager of Policy and Programme Development.

The two academics took advantage of this occasion to actively engage Nedbank’s management, presenting them with the draft national research agenda and discussing the potential for a strategic partnership.

Prof Anicia Peters (right) alongside Ms Martha Murorua, the Managing Director of Nedbank (middle), and Mr Piepmeyer, also of the Science Commission. (Photograph by Freeman Ya Ngulu)