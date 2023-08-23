Second Namibia-Angola Business Forum postponed

The Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) and the Angolan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIA) recently announced that the 2nd Namibia-Angola Business Forum (NABF), originally scheduled for September 3-6, 2023, has been postponed and the new dates will be communicated at a later time.

“This change comes as a result of the postponement of the Bi-National Commission, also scheduled to be held in Angola alongside the Business Forum, which would have enabled key economic ministers and government officials to also participate at the forum. This is in consideration of the critical issues purposed for discussions at the forum as per the economic action plan crafted by the two Chambers,” revealed Antonia Dumbu-Udeh, NCCI SME Development Officer.

While the new dates are under discussion, the Chambers invite people interested in market and investment opportunities to continue registering using the online link provided below, noted Dumbu-Udeh.

“Registered delegates will be updated on any developments. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this postponement may have caused. Please rest assured of our commitment to ensure the smooth preparations and hosting of this forum and mission.”

Registration for the event is only available online. To register, access the following link: https://forms.office.com/r/JzcACUPbQ2