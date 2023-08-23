Geingob to participate in the BRICS-Africa Outreach and the BRICS Plus dialogues

The presidency announced that President Dr Hage Geingob will participate in the BRICS-Africa Outreach and the BRICS Plus Dialogues during the XV BRICS Summit from 22 to 24 August in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The departure of President Geingob is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon with plans to return on Friday.

The BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue will focus on drawing continuity and building from the BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogues, which have been convened in the past. The Sub-theme for the BRICS-AFRICA Outreach and the BRICS Plus Dialogues in 2023 is BRICS in Africa: Working towards the realisation of the African Aspirations.

The BRICS-Africa Outreach and the BRICS Plus Dialogues South Africa has elected to invite the leaders from nine different African countries including Geingob, in his capacity as the Outgoing Chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Organ Troika.

On the margins of the BRICS-Africa Outreach and the BRICS Plus Dialogues, to strengthen Namibia’s economic diplomacy, President Geingob will have a bilateral meeting with H.E. Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia, H.E. Xi Jinping, President China and Right Hon. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Prime Minister of Mauritius.

On the same day, President Geingob will also deliver a statement at China-Africa Leaders’ Dialogue to be hosted by President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Xi Jinping under the theme: “Promoting African integration and jointly building a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future.”

During the dialogue, Africa and China will have in-depth exchanges on the ways to work together to advance their modernization and foster a peaceful, just, and open environment for development.