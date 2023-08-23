Katima Mulilo border now open 24/7 – Move to promote further trade

The Katima Mulilo Borders between Namibia and Zambia will now be open for 24-hour operations, following the launch this week between the two governments.

The move is set to usher in a new era of economic cooperation and growth between the two nations while promoting trade relations.

Speaking at the launch, the Minister of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security, Dr Albert Kawana said this move aims to enhance the movement of goods and people between the two nations, fostering economic growth and cooperation.

“After the economic devastation that was mainly caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important to adopt various measures aimed at reviving our economy. The twenty-four-hour operation at Katima Mulilo Border Posts is but one such measure which is aimed at reviving our economy,” Kawana said.

This move aligns with Namibia’s ambition to become a logistical hub in southern Africa, Kawana said, adding that he believes that the move will have tremendous economic benefits to both countries.

Zambia’s Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Jack Mwiimbu said the launch of the 24-hour operation at this border post is both timely and strategic.

“It also strengthens and consolidates the ever-growing bilateral cooperation and partnership between our two countries,” he added.

Mwiimbu said the launch is strategic as it represents our shared understanding and commitment towards reducing impediments to the movement of both, goods and people across the borders to take full advantage of the opportunities presented by the two countries and indeed the entire region.