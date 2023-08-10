Illegal wire snares now the order of the day in Etosha National Park – Ministry concerned

Illegal wire snares are becoming more common in Etosha National Park, causing concern for the Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism.

A total of 62 active wire snares were retrieved in the area around Okaukuejo, in the flagship Etosha National Park, over three days, according to spokesperson Romeo Muyunda on Tuesday.

“The Ministry is concerned over the increasing use of snares to illegally hunt and kill wild animals in the Etosha National Park. A few animals were recently spotted by tourists in the Park with snares around their necks causing public concern,” he said in a statement.

According to Muyunda, it is suspected that snares are being set up by some community members that reside within the national park with the intention to hunt and kill game animals for meat.

“There are approximately 400 community members within the Etosha National Park. This practice is not by any means sanctioned by the Ministry hence illegal and punishable by law. The Ministry since June 2023, has commissioned a joint operation in collaboration with the Namibian Police and the Namibia Defence Force around Okakuejo to search and remove the snares in the park,” he said.

Muyunda said that snare removal is one of the ministry’s day-to-day duties as part of park management.

“Additionally, four community engagement meetings were conducted by the joint team of Nampol, MEFT, and NDF. The communities were educated and reminded of the rules and regulations of the park as well as penalties for contravention as per the provisions of the law,” he said, adding that snare removal exercise is ongoing in all our national parks

Muyunda meanwhile called upon tourists or visitors in the parks that may come across active wire snare, traps, or any other illegal activity to report to the ministry’s officials for swift action.

“A report of a female springbok in wire snare was received on 17 August, which was attended to immediately by our veterinarian. The springbok was dart immobilized using the routine protocol, after careful extermination the veterinarian observed that the wire has cut deep into tissue affecting vital structures. The springbok was unfortunately euthanized,” he said.

Muyunda warned those involved in this very illicit activity to stop or face the risk of being caught and charged with illegal hunting of game.

“The Etosha National Park to be specific is our flagship park, such incidents tarnish the park’s reputation. Should it be established that any of our officials are involved, they will be severely dealt with following set disciplinary protocols,” he concluded.