Kombat mine secures N$169 million for equipment

After the announcement of starting production at the Kombat mine, more good news has been announced as the mine secured approximately N$169 million to go ahead and prepare for the Kombat underground mining early next year.

Trigon Metals in a statement Monday said that they have placed an order with Epiroc South Africa to purchase underground mining equipment.

“The equipment will comprise the majority of the underground mining fleet for the restart of mining from the Asis West shaft at Trigon’s Kombat mine, where production is scheduled to ramp up from April 2024,” they added.

Local Director at Trigon Namibia, Jeremy Hangula commended the Trigon Namibia team for their outstanding efforts at achieving this milestone of bringing these deposits into production.

“Support from our local shareholders and stakeholders has proven to be invaluable and has contributed greatly to the hundreds of jobs created and currently adding value to the Kombat community,” he said.

Furthermore, Trigon said that they received approval from Epiroc Financial Solutions AB for equipment finance for 85% of the purchase consideration, with a 15% down payment to be paid upfront.