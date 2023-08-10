Rugby World Cup squad announced – Coetzee guns for two wins at tourney

Namibia aims to win two games at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, according to Allister Coetzee, the national team.

Coetzee highlighted this on Monday during a press conference as the rugby governing body, announced a 33-man squad that will participate in the tenth men’s Rugby World Cup from 08 September to 28 October.

“We want to make sure we win two games at the world cup,” he said, adding that the captain of the 33-man squad is Johan Deysel, with Torsten van Jaarsveld as the deputy.

“I have been working with these two gentlemen and I am very pleased how they keep the group together,” he said, adding that their current form is good and they can lead by example on the field.

Coetzee meanwhile said they have plotted their goals and objectives and the previous tour they undertook in South America was really massively important in achieving those goals.

Meanwhile, Namibia will also host South Africa’s Vodacom Bulls in Windhoek on Saturday, 26 August at Windhoek High School as part of their World Cup preparations.

The announced squad is as follows: Jason Benade, Adriaan Booysen, Aranos Coetzee, Wian Conradie, Tiaan de Klerk, Prince Gaoseb, Richard Hardwick, Max Katjijeko, Adriaan Ludick, Johan Retief, Desiderius Sethie, Mahepisa Tjeriko, Tjiuee Uanivi, Louis van der Westhuizen, Torsten van Jaarsveld, PJ van Lill, Casper Viviers, Oela Blaauw, Danco Burger, Johan Deysel, JC Greyling, Cliven Loubser, Le Roux Malan, Gerswin Mouton, Chad Plato, Alcino Isaacs, Divan Rossouw, Damian Stevens, Tiaan Swanepoel, Jacques Theron and Andre van der Berg.