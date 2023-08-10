Local bank donation to ensure children stay in school as feeding schemes receive boost

Bank Windhoek donated N$252,000 to Imago Dei Welfare and Poverty Relief for school feeding schemes to keep children in school.

Imago Dei Welfare and Poverty Relief will allocate the funds to at least six different school feeding programmes over six months, from August 2023 until January 2024. One thousand five hundred and twenty-two learners are expected to benefit from the feeding schemes.

Imago Dei Welfare and Poverty Relief thanked Bank Windhoek for the assistance. They promised to use the funding to ensure that soup kitchens and school feeding programmes can purchase the food needed to prepare and serve nutritious meals to children living in impoverished circumstances. The identified regions where the programmes are operating are the Khomas Region (Windhoek), Erongo Region (Henties), Hardap Region (Rehoboth and Mariental), Otjozondjupa Region (Otjiwarongo), and Omaheke Region (Gobabis).

Imago Dei Welfare and Poverty Relief’s Project Coordinator, Millinda Coffee, said that the charity organisation is already assisting projects in these regions and will use them to supervise and operate the feeding schemes for the envisioned six months. “The meals will be served at schools, ensuring the children receive and eat the meals,” she said.

Bank Windhoek’s Manager of Corporate Social Responsibility and Sponsorships, Audrey​ Mostert said that the Bank is delighted to have assisted Imago Dei Welfare and Poverty Relief to carry out the school feeding schemes. “As a connector of positive change, we will continue to fight hunger, together with relevant stakeholders. We believe that all school feeding schemes will enable Namibian learners to concentrate better in class,” she said.

Established in 2008, Imago Dei Welfare and Poverty Relief is a welfare organization serving Namibia’s vulnerable communities. Its mission is to make a meaningful contribution to mending brokenness and restoring human dignity for all.