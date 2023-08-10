Select Page

Geingob appoints Elia Shikongo as a member of the Judicial Service Commission

Posted by | Aug 21, 2023 |

Geingob appoints Elia Shikongo as a member of the Judicial Service Commission

The President of Namibia, H.E Dr Hage Geingob has appointed Elia Shikongo as a member of the Judicial Service Commission for a period of three years effective 14 August, the Judicial Service Commission announced, recently.

Secretary: Judicial Service Commission, Dr. Sakeus Akweenda said Shikongo was nominated for appointment by the Namibia Law Association and he succeeds Advocate Vicki Erenstein ya Toivo whose term of office ended on 15 July. “The Judicial Service Commission thanks Advocate ya Toivo for her dedication to service and at the same time congratulates Shikongo on his appointment,” added Akweenda.

Shikongo holds a BA LLB Degree and is an admitted legal practitioner and Notary of the High and Supreme Court of Namibia. He specializes inter alia, in commercial and corporate law, drafting of contracts and legal opinions, international arbitrations, and litigation.

He has on occasion served as an Acting Judge of the High Court of Namibia and has more than 20 years experience as a private legal practitioner and is active in the aviation, oil and gas, mining, banking, financial, telecommunication, fishing, and transport sectors.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Only one Namibian conservation group made it to the finals in this year’s Rhino Awards

Only one Namibian conservation group made it to the finals in this year’s Rhino Awards

23 July 2019

Public talk focusing on child protection to be hosted by Scientific Society

Public talk focusing on child protection to be hosted by Scientific Society

27 January 2022

Training Clinic for athletes and coaches to be held in Windhoek and Swakopmund

Training Clinic for athletes and coaches to be held in Windhoek and Swakopmund

5 September 2018

Qualifications Authority launches customer service charter, accredits 12 training providers

Qualifications Authority launches customer service charter, accredits 12 training providers

27 March 2019

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<