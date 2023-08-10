Geingob appoints Elia Shikongo as a member of the Judicial Service Commission

The President of Namibia, H.E Dr Hage Geingob has appointed Elia Shikongo as a member of the Judicial Service Commission for a period of three years effective 14 August, the Judicial Service Commission announced, recently.

Secretary: Judicial Service Commission, Dr. Sakeus Akweenda said Shikongo was nominated for appointment by the Namibia Law Association and he succeeds Advocate Vicki Erenstein ya Toivo whose term of office ended on 15 July. “The Judicial Service Commission thanks Advocate ya Toivo for her dedication to service and at the same time congratulates Shikongo on his appointment,” added Akweenda.

Shikongo holds a BA LLB Degree and is an admitted legal practitioner and Notary of the High and Supreme Court of Namibia. He specializes inter alia, in commercial and corporate law, drafting of contracts and legal opinions, international arbitrations, and litigation.

He has on occasion served as an Acting Judge of the High Court of Namibia and has more than 20 years experience as a private legal practitioner and is active in the aviation, oil and gas, mining, banking, financial, telecommunication, fishing, and transport sectors.