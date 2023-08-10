GIZ hosts disability sensitization half-day event at Dagbreek School

Dagbreek School partnered with the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH and hosted a thought-provoking half-day event last week under the theme “Inclusivity means access to equitable education for all,”.

The event saw esteemed speakers, experts, and stakeholders come together to deliberate and give valuable insights on fostering an inclusive educational environment.

The Dagbreek School premises provided the ideal backdrop for the discussions and deliberations around creating an education system that caters to the diverse needs of every learner.

The participants included Hon. Alexia Manombe-Ncube, Deputy Minister of Disability Affairs, educators, advocates, government officials, and specialists in disability affairs.

The event commenced with a warm welcome from Dagbreek School’s Head of Department (HOD), Mr. Eddy Alukolo, who highlighted the institution’s commitment to providing quality education and support to intellectually impaired students. Mr. Alukolo’s words set the tone for the event, emphasizing the significance of inclusivity in ensuring every learner’s right to a fair and holistic education.

Manombe-Ncube delivered a compelling keynote speech and articulated her focus on education that provides access and creates a tangible impact in the lives of children with disabilities. She stressed the transformative power of education, enabling individuals with disabilities to become less vulnerable, amplify their voices, and unlock previously inaccessible opportunities.

She also shared a powerful quote from an unknown author: “Accessibility is being able to get into the building, Diversity is getting invited to the table, Inclusion is having a voice at the table, Belonging is having your voice heard at the table.”

She further commended Dagbreek School for bridging theory and practice by identifying crucial life skills and showcasing equity in action.

At the heart of the event was a panel discussion bringing together diverse voices and perspectives.

Esteemed experts and advocates engaged in a thoughtful exchange, shedding light on the multifaceted challenges and opportunities of fostering equitable education for all.

Dr Aune Victor delved into policy implementation challenges, questioning the right stakeholders’ involvement during the drafting process. She highlighted the necessity of comprehensive, costed implementation plans to ensure the effectiveness of policies.

Ms. Lydia Matheus shared a remarkable initiative from the Dagbreek School known as the “job attachment” program. This innovative program identifies students’ strengths and skills, enabling them to secure employment upon leaving the school. Ms.Matheus underscored the importance of practical, hands-on experiences to equip students for real-world success.

The lively discussions were a testament to the collective dedication towards achieving educational inclusivity, and the audience was captivated by the depth of knowledge and experiences shared. The event concluded with closing remarks from Miss Rachel Shiweda, Technical Advisor from GIZ. Ms. Shiweda commended the efforts made by all participants and reiterated GIZ’s commitment to supporting initiatives that promote inclusivity and equal access to education.