‘Seeds for the Future’ programme set to develop local ICT talent

Twenty-five undergraduate students will virtually participate in Huawei’s ‘Seeds for the Future’ program from 21 to 28 August, aimed at developing local ICT talent.

Speaking at the launch last week, Namibia University of Science and Technology Vice-Chancellor, Erold Naomab said the programme will expose students to emerging technologies, thus gaining lasting experiences, and relevant knowledge to propel them to the next level of studies.

“We are after all in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, where disruptive and emerging technologies, open innovation, and the application of specialized knowledge and technology are critical for the development and realization of strategic goals,” he said, adding that the tertiary institute will have a Smart Classroom set-up in partnership with HUAWEI.

The Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Dr. Peya Mushelenga who was at the launch said Huawei’s programme is in line with my ministry’s digitization strategy and mission to provide an efficient national information communication technology delivery framework and maintain national cyber security

Huawei Namibia Managing Director, Zhang Qiyuan meanwhile said the program will offer students a rich experience involving technology classes, leadership classes, Chinese cultural experiences, communication with peers around the world, and participation in Huawei’s global CSR activity Tech4Good.

“In addition to the programme, Huawei also plans to support Namibia’s digital transformation through talent programs like the Huawei ICT Academy. Huawei ICT Academy is a partnership between Huawei and Academies around the world,” Zhang added.

According to Zhang, with the successful establishment of local academies across local institutions, Namibian Students will then have an opportunity to take part in the Huawei ICT Competition he said, adding that during the competition, students get to compete at national, regional, and then international levels in theory exams and practical labs.

Huawei Telecommunication Technologies Namibia has been operating in Namibia since 2005 and has played a significant role in upgrading Namibia’s ICT infrastructure.

The Seeds for the Future programme was first launched in Namibia in 2014, with the support from Ministry of ICT, the program has provided opportunities to over 80 local students to learn cutting-edge ICT technologies, practical industrial knowledge, and Chinese culture.