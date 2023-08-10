NCCI and CCIA invites entrepreneurs to register for 2nd Angola-Namibia Business Forum

The Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) and the Angolan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIA) cordially invited businesspeople from both countries to register and attend the 2nd Angola-Namibia Business Forum, which will be held from 03 to 06 September in Lubango, Angola.

According to Antonia Dumbu-Udeh, NCCI SME Development Officer, this forum will include a business session to update and provide feedback on issues raised at the inaugural symposium, which was held at Helao Nafidi, Namibia, in May last year, as well as industry visits, exhibitions, B2B meetings, and various business networking activities.

“All participating companies and individuals will cover all of their own travel expenses. NCCI only facilitates accommodation options and ground logistics for Namibian companies. Delegates who register to participate will receive more information. Furthermore, all delegates are accountable for any related expenses,” Dumbu-Udeh mentioned.

Additionally, agriculture (and food processing, meat, and meat products), mining, energy (natural gas, solar, refineries), manufacturing, textile (raw material production), salt industry, fisheries, water infrastructure, transport and logistics, tourism, health, construction, trade, and services sectors are priority sectors of focus.

“By registering for this mission, you agree to comply with the terms and conditions of participating. For further information, do not hesitate to contact Gabriel Erastus at [email protected], M: 081 387 3765, or me at 081 732 1421. Angolan businesses should contact CCIA’s Luzia Da Costa at +244 945 856 770 or [email protected],” Dumbu-Udeh said.

Registration for the event is only available online until 25 August. To register, access the following link: https://forms.office.com/r/M8NpJFfvY