Metropolitan Namibia and NUST coordinates 2nd annual career fair in Ohangwena region

Momentum Metropolitan Namibia recently held its second annual career fair at the Billy Mwaningange Rural Development Centre in Eembaxu village in partnership with the NUST Eenhana Satellite Campus.

This 2023 installment was meant to offer prospective students a comprehensive overview of the several study programmes available, including not just NUST’s curriculum but also programmes from other prestigious higher learning institutions, thereby laying out a variety of promising career avenues.

Over 500 eager learners from grades 10 to 12 from as many as twenty schools in the Ohangwena region and surrounding areas attended the annual career fair.

“Metropolitan takes its corporate citizenship responsibilities seriously. Recognizing our integral connection to the communities we serve, we are committed to assisting people to create better futures for themselves and their loved ones. It’s a moral imperative, not merely a business imperative. Our investment is directed to initiatives that enhance financial well-being, with a particular emphasis on education and sports development,” said Denille Roostee, Momentum Metropolitan Namibia Group Executive for Marketing.

According to the company, not to be outdone, revered tertiary institutions such as the University of Namibia and the International University of Management showcased their expansive programmes. “Adding depth were the TVET exhibitors like the Homestead Skills and Technical Education Academy.”

“Contributing to the discourse were the student associations NASA and NANSO, side by side with the stalwart supporter of the event, Metropolitan Namibia. A notable feature of the event was the interaction facilitated by the National Youth Council, including out-of-school youth. The inauguration of the event was graced by influential community members ranging from church leaders to school principals and representatives from Metropolitan,” it noted.

“The vibrant atmosphere was further enriched by entertaining performances from cultural groups and local artists. Metropolitan Namibia and NUST extend heartfelt gratitude to all participants and partners and remain resolute in their mission to back endeavours that positively sculpt the future of Namibia’s budding talents.”