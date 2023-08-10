26 young business women receive start-up tool-kits from Capricorn Foundation

The Capricorn Foundation donated business start-up toolkits to 26 young women in Oshikuku who completed their six-month electrical course under the DREAMS Programme.

Veripura Muukua, the foundation’s coordinator, said they focus on entrepreneurial skills development and recognize the importance of technical skills alongside academic courses.

“We commend Project Hope on their efforts and contribution to empowering young women to realise their potential to become independent,” she added

A beneficiary of the Programme Ester Shapwa said she joined the DREAMS Programme in 2020 when she was in grade 10.

“The different initiatives under the programme have greatly impacted me and given me new confidence. In 2022 I received the best news, I was accepted to do the Electrical Engineering course, for six months, with all expenses to be paid by the Programme. I now have experience in repairing all electrical appliances,” she added.

DREAMS Deputy Chief of Party, Simon Mathias said the economic strengthening process begins with financial literacy with focused education on job readiness and business skills, and young women are placed in industry-specific vocational training offered through partner institutions, and linkage to jobs and businesses is provided afterwards.

“We are grateful to the Capricorn Foundation for stepping in and supporting the 26 beneficiaries with the business toolkits. We believe they are now even more empowered and ready for the market and to look for opportunities,” said Mathias.

The DREAMS project recruits adolescent girls and young women through community entry points such as schools, clinics, and local leadership offices. The Programme is an initiative by Project Hope Namibia.