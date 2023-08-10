Geingob addresses regional progress in silencing guns at SADC 43rd Ordinary Organ Troika Summit

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) is currently holding its 43rd Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Governments, at which the President, H.E. Dr Hage Geingob, made opening remarks and participated as part of a group of Southern African leaders focused on the region’s sustainable industrialization.

The President was elected chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation of SADC at the 42nd ordinary summit and would hand over the chairmanship of the organ troika to his successor, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema.

The summit, which will run for two days, began on Wednesday, 16 August, in Luanda, Angola.

Furthermore, Geingob stated that he is pleased with the regional progress made in gun control as part of Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want during the previous year.

“The report of the Chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence, and Security Cooperation contains a summary of the region’s political and security outlook. Meanwhile, I wish to reiterate the importance of the SADC Organ’s strengthened commitment to promoting and strengthening peace and security in the region,” the President remarked.

Concerning the process of initiating a Tripartite Summit among regional stakeholders absorbed in supporting peace efforts in Eastern DRC, he said that the African Union, in collaboration with SADC, convened the Quadripartite Summit in Luanda on 27 June this year.

“The Quadripartite Summit underscored the need for strengthened harmonization and coordination between existing peace interventions within bilateral and multilateral arrangements in the Eastern DRC,” he continued.

“I always say that one does not make peace with your friends, one makes peace with your enemies. Without peace, there is no development, and without development, there is no peace. Ahead of SADC Day on 17 August, we should continue to hold hands in the firm belief that security and peace are necessary preconditions and key enablers of regional integration and development,” he affirmed.

The 43rd Ordinary Summit of the Heads of State and Governments is being held under the theme ‘Human and financial capital: The key drivers for sustainable industrialization of the SADC Region’.

The summit was preceded by the Troika Summit of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence, and Security Cooperation.

The President is accompanied by Hon. Netumbo Nandi – Ndaitwah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Co-operation, and Chairperson of the Ministerial Committee of the Organ.

Other Summit activities will include the announcement of the 2022 SADC Secondary School Essay Competition, the Media Awards, and the presentation of the Medal of Honour to one of the SADC Founders, Sir Seretse Khama, the late and first President of Botswana.