Artist challenge to showcase local talent ahead of Windhoek Jazz Festival

The City of Windhoek will host the Local Artist Challenge on 19 August at the National Theatre of Namibia (NTN), as a build-up to this year’s Windhoek Jazz Festival 2023.

The challenge aims to showcase the talent of local jazz musicians, providing them with a platform to captivate the audience with their harmonious creations.

The municipal authority said the competition promises to be a display of exceptional talent and a celebration of the vibrant jazz scene in Windhoek, with the guidance of independent judges.

“As the city hums with excitement for the main event on 7 October at the Windhoek High School’s Vegkop Stadium, the Local Artist Challenge will set the stage ablaze with captivating rhythms and soulful melodies,” they added.

CoW urged jazz enthusiasts and supporters to cast their votes for their favourite artists through dedicated voting lines.

“Voting can be done by SMSing to 62229, with a unique code for established artists, or SMSing to 62220, with a unique code for upcoming artists, and voting on both lines will close on 19 August at 23:30, each SMS costs N$2 and fans can vote as many times and for as many artists as they want,” said the authority..

Tickets are limited for the challenge, going for N$100 at Webtickets or for N$150 at the door and the authority said while encouraging all jazz enthusiasts to secure their seats early.

“Get ready to rally behind the ones who strike a chord with your heart,” they said.

Artists that will perform at the challenge are Suzy Eises, Erna Chimu, Tschuku Tshukum, Najah, Riaan Smit, Savanna Afros, Crimson House, Slickartie, Bonganisoul, Esme Songbird, Ula, Romancia, Sagarias, The Yesterday and Windhoek Jazz 3 Play.