Mans and Krügel take top spots on the Gravel & Dirt podium

Gerhard Mans jnr and Anri Krügel are the champions of the latest Gravel & Dirt mountainbike race in the vicinity of Auas Safari Lodge outside Windhoek.

Second and third among the men are Clinton Hilfiker and Denzel de Koe. Among the women, the second spot went to Jeanne Heunis with Maike Bochert third.

The Gravel & Dirst series is sponsored by local short-term insurer, Hollard Namibia.

The challenging routes posed no obstacle for the participants, as clearly visible markings ensured their safety and the thrill of an unforgettable experience. Despite the difficulty of the tracks, the event demonstrated success on multiple fronts.

As the Gravel & Dirt series continues to captivate biking enthusiasts, two more events are eagerly anticipated. The next event, the Ugab Terrace MTB Challenge, is scheduled for 26 August at the Outjo Wildsfees in Outjo. With an entry fee of N$380.00, participants not only gain access to the race but also to the Wildsfees festivities on Saturday. The series ends on 16 September with the Vegas MTB challenge outside Windhoek.

Gravel & Dirt is a thrilling mountain bike series that embraces the challenge of off-road biking across diverse terrains. Powered by Hollard, this series seeks to provide mountain biking enthusiasts with a platform not only to test their skills but also experience the adrenaline rush of competition while fostering a sense of camaraderie among fellow riders.

From the left, Denzel de Koe, Gerhard Mans jnr and Clinton Hilfiker. (Photograph by Shawn van Eeden)