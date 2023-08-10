N$840 million injection set to improve access to health and social services for HIV-vulnerable youth

Namibia will receive around N$840 million in investment from the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) to improve health and social services for vulnerable children, adolescents, and youth through a new program.

The Deputy Principal for USAID Namibia, Tamara Cox, announced on Thursday the implementation of the 5-year “Reach Namibia” programme in eight regions, where 80% of the population resides.

The program will be managed by the USAID and implemented by two local organisations: Project HOPE Namibia operating in Khomas, Oshana, Omusati, Ohangwena, Oshikoto, and Zambezi regions, and Intrahealth Namibia operating in Kavango East and West.

“Reach Namibia is building on the successes of our Determined, Resilient, Empowered, AIDS-free, Mentored, and Safe program, as well as activities that have improved the lives of orphans and vulnerable children, especially those living with HIV through our Namibia Adherence and Retention Project,” explained Cox.

USAID’s new programme aims to reach vulnerable adolescent boys and young men who have not yet been reached due to HIV, according to Cox.

Meanwhile, Cox was accompanied on the official visit by Maria Price Detherage, the USAID Deputy Assistant Administrator for Africa.

Detherage visited Angola and Botswana before arriving in Namibia to share USAID’s broader vision for the sub-Saharan region, which includes increased programming to tackle food insecurity intensified by climate change and improve countries’ resilience to its impact.

The USAID has been supporting Namibia in various sectors such as health, education, economy, energy, and environment since independence.