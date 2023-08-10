DHPS bazaar resumes with a roaring bash

After a 3-year hiatus, the popular bazaar of DHPS (German Private High School) was hosted again earlier this month to the sheer delight of learners, teachers and parents.

Under the theme “Under Construction, Building the Future,” the bazaar featured a variety of rides, as well as fun and game booths for young and old, a chainswing carousel, a bullride, a bowling alley and a raffle. Among the more popular treats were a nose picking booth and a toilet paper target range.

Food and drinks were provided throughout the day with the traditional cake stall definitely one of the highlights again. The learners used the opportunity to hone their entrepreneural skills by offering a variety of light meals.

In the evening, the DHPS boarding school served a braai and snacks were available in the learner café. Onion tart and oysters with exclusive wines made up the fare of the day at the alumni wine bar, organised by the DHPS Alumni Association.

The curtain was drawn by the live band ÖK Beans, followed by DJ Ben late into the night.

The ongoing renovations at the DHPS campus did not stop the large crowd of learners, parents, families, alumni and friends from finally celebrating again.