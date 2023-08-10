Select Page

DHPS bazaar resumes with a roaring bash

Posted by | Aug 17, 2023 |

DHPS bazaar resumes with a roaring bash

After a 3-year hiatus, the popular bazaar of DHPS (German Private High School) was hosted again earlier this month to the sheer delight of learners, teachers and parents.

Under the theme “Under Construction, Building the Future,” the bazaar featured a variety of rides, as well as fun and game booths for young and old, a chainswing carousel, a bullride, a bowling alley and a raffle. Among the more popular treats were a nose picking booth and a toilet paper target range.

 

Food and drinks were provided throughout the day with the traditional cake stall definitely one of the highlights again. The learners used the opportunity to hone their entrepreneural skills by offering a variety of light meals.

In the evening, the DHPS boarding school served a braai and snacks were available in the learner café. Onion tart and oysters with exclusive wines made up the fare of the day at the alumni wine bar, organised by the DHPS Alumni Association.

The curtain was drawn by the live band ÖK Beans, followed by DJ Ben late into the night.

The ongoing renovations at the DHPS campus did not stop the large crowd of learners, parents, families, alumni and friends from finally celebrating again.

 

About The Author

Intern

The Economist accommodates two interns every year, one per semester. They are given less demanding, softer issues to hone their skills, often with a specific leaning to social issues. Today, many of our interns are respected journalists or career professionals at economic and financial institutions. - Ed.

Related Posts

Range of community projects supported by Old Mutual

Range of community projects supported by Old Mutual

24 November 2021

Swakop Uranium donates N$200,000 for northern flood victims

Swakop Uranium donates N$200,000 for northern flood victims

24 February 2023

Hydroponic plant handed over to DHPS

Hydroponic plant handed over to DHPS

7 October 2022

Prefabricated containers to improve access to and provision of HIV testing and care services

Prefabricated containers to improve access to and provision of HIV testing and care services

18 September 2017

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<