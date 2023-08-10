Nature Foundation releases film on the mysteries of sharks

The Namibia Nature Foundation (NNF) has released its latest educational film, “Deep Connection: An Introduction to Namibian Sharks.”

The film showcases the remarkable world of sharks, skates, rays, and chimaeras that call Namibia’s waters home and encourages a fascination with these animals, which play important roles in keeping the ocean healthy.

Namibia’s Rays and Sharks Project Coordinator, Dr Ruth H. Leeney said the film has been produced as part of a wider research and education efforts by the Namibia’s Rays and Sharks (NaRaS) project.

“This project, the first of its kind in Namibia, is conducting research on sharks all along the Namibian coastline to learn which species occur where and whether any endangered species occur in our water. The project has also produced educational materials, including this film, to communicate to a broad audience why we need sharks and how essential they are for healthy, productive marine ecosystems,” she added.

The Foundation said the short educational film not only celebrates the diversity of these marine inhabitants but also emphasises the urgent need for conservation efforts, and because Namibia’s underwater world contains many mysteries, a research and education project has for the first time revealed some of the fascination creatures found in its depths.

“Dive into the heart of the ocean as we uncover the astonishing array of species that inhabit Namibia’s marine ecosystem. From the majestic great white shark to the strange-looking ghost sharks, the film showcases the incredible variety of marine life that thrives in these waters. With stunning visuals and expert commentary, viewers will gain a newfound appreciation for the intricate balance that sustains these remarkable creatures and the ecosystems they inhabit,” they said.

The NNF said this short educational film not only celebrates the diversity of these marine inhabitants but also emphasises the urgent need for conservation efforts and the film raises awareness about the challenges these species face, including habitat loss and overfishing.

"It also highlights how the lives of all Namibians are linked to the ocean in many ways through the job opportunities and food provided by the fishing industry, but also because the ocean provides over half of all the oxygen we breathe," they concluded.