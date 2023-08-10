Zhong Mei Engineering Group bags N$340 million tender for Usakos Karibib road

By Adolf Kaure.

Chinense contractor, Zhong Mei Engineering Group is the successful bidder along with four local Namibian contractors for the rehabilitation of the 30km road between Usakos and Karibib in the Erongo Region.

According to a press statement released by the Roads Authority, the project will be financed by the KfW Development Bank, through a loan to the Namibian Government under the German Financial Cooperation with Namibia, as part of the NDP5 (Namibian Development Plan 5) support programme at a total cost of N$343.7 million.

“As part of the Roads Authority’s strategy to promote participation of local contractors in all our road construction projects and in line with Section 2 of the Public Procurement Act, four separate bills for works will be executed by local Namibian contractors,” said Roads Authority Chief Executive, Conrad Lutombi.

The local contractors are Ino Investment Holdings CC for bridge works; Tangeni OM Trading CC for culverts and drains; West Trading CC for concrete kerbing and paving, and Alugodhi Trading CC for gabions and guard rails.

The combined value of the works reserved for local Namibian subcontractors is N$63.9 million constituting 25% of the total contract value.

“Approximately 500 employment opportunities will be created for Namibians during the 18-month construction period,” Lutombi said.

The Roads Authority said the tender was awarded through the Open International Bidding process in line with the Public Procurement Act and KfW procurement guidelines. Zhong Mei Engineering Group met all the specified requirements, including those outlined in the Public Procurement Act.

Construction work is scheduled to start next month and completed in 18 months around March 2025.

“The Roads Authority is confident that Zhong Mei Engineering Group and the subcontactors will bring their expertise and dedication to ensure the successful completion of this project,” Lutombi said.

The executive summary of the bid evaluation is available on the RA website.