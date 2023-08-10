Select Page

Goethe-Institut to host film masterclass

The Goethe-Institut Namibia will be hosting a masterclass for members of the local film industry on 29 August, at 17:00.

The initiative will be led by Lyse Ishimwe Nsengiyumva, a film programmer at the International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR), and Namibian Director, Perivi Katjavivi.

Katjavivi will also première the feature film, which he directed ‘Under the Hanging Tree’, on the same day.

The Insitut said the mater-class will have topics such as the making of ‘Under the Hanging Tree’, the intricacies of financing Namibian feature films, and the process of submitting to international festivals will also be discussed and highlighted.

“Interested parties can register at [email protected] by 25 August and entrance is free,” they added.

Nsengiyumva is a film curator and photographer who is currently based in Belgium, where she founded ‘Recognition’ in 2016, which is a Brussels-based initiative that aims to increase the visibility of African and African diaspora art and culture via community-based film screenings.

She currently works at the International Film Festival Rotterdam as a programmer for the Feature, Short, and Mid Length sections and she was previously a film consultant for the Berlinale Forum.

 

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

