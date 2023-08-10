Goethe-Institut to host film masterclass

The Goethe-Institut Namibia will be hosting a masterclass for members of the local film industry on 29 August, at 17:00.

The initiative will be led by Lyse Ishimwe Nsengiyumva, a film programmer at the International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR), and Namibian Director, Perivi Katjavivi.

Katjavivi will also première the feature film, which he directed ‘Under the Hanging Tree’, on the same day.

The Insitut said the mater-class will have topics such as the making of ‘Under the Hanging Tree’, the intricacies of financing Namibian feature films, and the process of submitting to international festivals will also be discussed and highlighted.

“Interested parties can register at [email protected] by 25 August and entrance is free,” they added.

Nsengiyumva is a film curator and photographer who is currently based in Belgium, where she founded ‘Recognition’ in 2016, which is a Brussels-based initiative that aims to increase the visibility of African and African diaspora art and culture via community-based film screenings.

She currently works at the International Film Festival Rotterdam as a programmer for the Feature, Short, and Mid Length sections and she was previously a film consultant for the Berlinale Forum.