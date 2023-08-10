Local delegation explores investment opportunities with Zambian counterparts

A delegation from Namibia’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry, led by President Bisey Uirab, visited Zambia for a trade mission to Lusaka from August 3 to August 9.

The group of 26 members represented 17 companies from various sectors including agriculture, textile, timber, leather, cosmetics, mining, energy, tourism, and transport and logistics.

The delegation established trade partnerships, explored investment opportunities, and strengthened bilateral ties with their Zambian counterparts.

“A special recognition goes out to the Zambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ZACCI), whose gracious hosting and substantial contributions played a pivotal role in the triumph of this mission and your commitment to collaboration has been the cornerstone of our fruitful journey,” said the NCCI.

The delegation also had an opportunity to visit the 95th Zambia Agricultural and Commercial Show which provided more opportunities for business linkages.