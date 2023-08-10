StArt Art Gallery invites art lovers for their pARTicipate session

The StArt Art Gallery and the Sweet Side of Thingz will host a pARTicipate Session with Jakobina Gideon on 26 August from 10:00 to 13:00.

The Gallery said Gideon will be guiding attendees in a meditative drawing workshop which will cost at N$300 per person.

“Costs will cover all materials and a doughnut of their choice and the experience of being shown the ropes by Gideon herself,” the organisers said, adding that there are limited spaces so potential attendees need to book before 17:00 on 24 August to avoid disappointment.

“We hold the pARTicipate session to accompany exhibitions in an informal setting. We encourage pARTicipants to engage with artworks through doing, creating a deeper connection with the works on display, and providing the opportunity to get to know the artist and their process better,” they explained.

StArt Art Gallery said they also cater these activities for corporate or school environments, which offers a unique experience.

“These sessions are a fun way to approach learning and for team building,” concluded the Gallery.

Gideon is a painter from Arandis and she is working towards a degree in Architecture from the University of Science and Technology. She first started showing her works in 2017 and since then she has exhibited in many group exhibitions locally. Her artworks are inspired by the relationship between the natural world and its inhabitants, especially human beings.