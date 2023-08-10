International visitor numbers pick up in 2022 – Report

The key indicators of the Annual Tourist Statistical Report released this week proved 2022 to be a remarkable period post-covid for the tourism sector, with record-breaking numbers and notable growth in tourist arrivals to the country, an official said.

According to the report the country recorded a 98.1% increase in international/inbound tourist arrivals, rising from 232,756 in 2021 to 461,027 last year, according to the 2022 Tourism Arrival Statistical Report released this week.

“With the sector’s recovery gaining momentum, the ministry encourages destination managers, tour operators, and all relevant stakeholders to develop new products, routes, and additional destinations. This will enhance the visitor experience and make ‘Destination Namibia’ more appealing to repeat visitors,” said the Minister of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism Pohamba Shifeta in a statement.

According to the report, the top ten tourist source markets in 2022 were South Africa, Angola, Germany, Zambia, Botswana, France, the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, and Switzerland.

“Travel season data revealed that 53.1% of tourists traveled between September and December, 36.1% between May and August, and 10.8% between January and April,” said the report.

Shifeta further said that Namibia’s tourism sector has the potential to benefit from opportunities within the domestic and inter-regional markets. Therefore, it’s crucial to increase the country’s marketing efforts to boost demand for travel among locals and regional markets, aiming for robust and sustainable tourism.