N$40,000 pledged at Leading Ladies Soirée in Swakopmund for mayor’s fund

By Adolf Kaure.

Over N$40,000 in pledges was raised for the Mayoral Development Fund during the Leading Ladies Soirée evening, hosted by Her Worship the Mayor of Swakopmund, Dina Namubes for women from all over Namibia to celebrate the power, ingenuity, strength and resilience that women possess.

“As a result of the rapid increase in fire outbreaks in our town, Council continues to receive complaints and requests from community members to assist those who have been affected by the fire eruptions,” the mayor stated.

“Through the Office of the Mayor, we assist fire victims with food hampers, clothing, rebuilding of their shelters and mattresses during their times of destitute,” she said.

On a daily basis, the Office of the Mayor receives various visitors who are in need of assistance or simply want someone to listen to their challenges. The Mayoral Development Fund helps families, individuals, and organizations in Swakopmund where real need can be shown.

It also undertakes projects that are beneficial to the Swakopmund community. These are projects that are of a community developmental nature and worthwhile to the Swakopmund society.

The Office of the Mayor is also involved in projects such as the urban agricultural project which is assisting pregnant women, vulnerable community members in DRC informal settlement.

“We have also been working hand in hand with the Swakopmund State Hospital and continue to provide assistance where needs arise.”

“Through the Anti-Crime Fund, we also provide aid to the Namibian Police to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our residents and visitors,” she said.

The fund also accomodates Swakopmund’s senior citizens by celebrating important days like Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and Christmas, sharing meals, giving gifts and letting the elders know they are loved and appreciated.

It was the first time the Leading Ladies Soirée was held at Swakopmund and because of its success the Office of the Mayor intends to host it annually.

Her Worship the Mayor of Swakopmund, Dina Namubes was intrumental in raising significant funds for the Mayoral Development Fund at the Leading Ladies Soirée, hosted recently for the first time.