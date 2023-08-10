Collective intelligence is a digital tool for development at social level

By Freeman Ya Ngulu.

A Memorandum of Understanding signed in April this year between the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology and a local digital promoter, has just produced its first tangible results when the use of collective intelligence was demonstrated to a group of local stakeholders in a talk shop.

The MoU rests on the collaboration between Impact Tank and the UN Development Programme Namibia’s accellerator lab to foster a digital transformation journey that impacts all levels of society.

“Collective intelligence is the enhanced capacity created when people work together, often with the help of technology, to mobilise a wider range of information, ideas, and insights,” said the Head Of Experimentation at UNDP Accelerator Lab Namibia, Vanessa Maritz said of the event held in Windhoek on 15 August to demonstrate capabilities of this new application of group action supported by technology.

The UNDP’s Digital Strategy recognizes the importance of building inclusive, ethical, and sustainable digital societies, and the partnership with Impact Tank is a step to achieve that goal.

“Today’s use of collective intelligence to [bring to the] surface new insights, has been a valuable addition to our efforts to support digital transformation and sustainable development,” Maritz said.

The ministry and Impact Tank Analysis Foundation inked a the MoU to collaborate on creating transformative, self-sustaining digital programmes to accelerate employment in the digital and technology space.

The agreement remains in force for five years to promote the acquisition of digital skills and establish Namibia as a participant in the global digital knowledge economy.

“As the Ministry of ICT we are committed to continuously adding our part to transform our nation in ensuring that we have the necessary skills to respond to market needs. More important, to ensure that the young people who are seen as digital natives have the opportunities to have digital skills to ensure that they are employed and self-sustaining,” said Hon Emma Theofelus, Deputy Minister of ICT at the signing ceremony.

“The ministry and Impact Tank through this partnership will inspire digital transformation in Namibia by creating inspirational, self-sustaining social businesses that build and reinforce digital skills, generate incomes and bring national attention to Namibia and demystify and advocate for software development and higher-skilled digital work as approachable, viable and valuable career options among others.”

“Overall, the UNDP Accelerator Lab’s collaboration with Impact Tank, the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology, and a broad range of stakeholders highlights the importance of collaboration, co-creation, and user experience design in achieving sustainable development goals. The use of collective intelligence tools to amplify stakeholder engagement and collaboration is a major highlight of this event, and it is exciting to see how an ecosystems approach and partnerships across academia , CSOs, the private sector, development partners, grassroots communities and government will unfold in the future,” she concluded.