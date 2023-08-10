DBN introduces new service charter to improve service quality and efficiency

The Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) recently unveiled its complete service charter, “The Gold Standard,” which solidifies its commitment to providing excellent services and cultivating “unparalleled” customer satisfaction.

Speaking at the charter’s launch for staff, DBN Executive for Marketing and Corporate Communication, Jerome Mutumba, emphasised DBN’s commitment to continuous improvement, specifically in making necessary adjustments to improve service quality and efficiency.

“DBN’s service charter serves as a benchmark for excellence, reaffirming its position as a leader and innovator while emphasising the importance of client service and effective communication channels. With this charter in place, the Bank is cementing lasting partnerships, cultivating trust, and setting its Gold Standard,” he noted.

Moreover, the charter lays out a transparent framework, highlighting the responsibilities and roles of DBN and its valued clients and stakeholders.

“This ensures clear communication and accountability throughout, and the Bank is committed to adhering to set timelines and ensuring efficient service delivery. The charter outlines the DBN pledge to uphold punctuality and professionalism in every aspect of its operations. The team is dedicated to addressing client inquiries, concerns, and feedback promptly and effectively,” according to DBN.

DBN invites clients, partners, and stakeholders to read the full-service charter on its website, www.dbn.com.na, or to obtain a copy from any of its offices. The Bank invites any feedback and looks forward to a future filled with “exceptional” service and mutual prosperity.