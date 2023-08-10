Youth need to adopt a culture of accountability – Geingos

To celebrate International Youth Day, The First Lady of Namibia, Monica Geingos spend the day with 100 young people from all 14 regions of Namibia at the One Economy Foundation Camp hosted at Rock Lodge on 12 August.

Geingos said there is a need for the youth to adopt a culture of accountability and she urged the youth to understand and respect the boundaries of others, taking into account the fundamental right of everyone.

“Teenage pregnancy stresses me out because more often than not, it happens multiple times before adulthood and this leads to a generation that is not properly socialised and is, therefore, unable to cope and function,” she added.

She called out to the youth to practice judgment-free dialogues on important topics because it is important to create safe spaces for the youth and others to share their stories and experiences.

“Empowering your young leaders with essential health information, particularly on sexual and reproductive health and rights, and nurturing leadership skills is key to ensuring our youth have the tools they need to thrive and lead with confidence,” she concluded.