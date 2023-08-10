Cancer Apple Project Spinning Challenge raises N$13,000

The Bank Windhoek Cancer Apple Project’s 23rd edition hosted a spinning and stepping event in collaboration with the Cancer Association of Namibia at the Grove Mall in Windhoek.

The Bank’s Marketing and Corporate Communication Services team sold apples and juice, raising approximately N$13,000.

The atmosphere at the event was energetic and attracted some enthusiastic cyclers. One of the cyclers who spun from 07:00 – 14:00 was Jan van Blerk, with a time of 6:59:24 covering 120 kilometres

The Cancer Association of Namibia’s employees played their part by shaking cans and spraying participants’ and spectators’ hair for extra funds. At the same time, clowns and superheroes entertained the kids. Radio Kosmos covered the event with a live broadcast.

Also called indoor cycling, spinning is a form of exercise with classes focusing on endurance, strength, intervals, high intensity (race days), and recovery. It involves using a unique stationary exercise bicycle with a weighted flywheel in a classroom or outside setting.

“Spinning is an excellent workout for improving cardiovascular health as it increases your heart rate and blood flow,” said Bank Windhoek’s Manager of Corporate Social Responsibility and Sponsorships, Audrey​ Mostert.

“We thank all champions of hope for making a difference and playing your part in being a superhero.”

The Bank Windhoek Cancer Apple Project encourages contributors to visit its e-Apple platform on the Bank’s website, offering donors the option to purchase physical or virtual apples and apple juice. The apple cost remains N$5, the apple juice is N$8, and buying virtual apples starts at N$5 each.

The Bank Windhoek Cancer Apple Project has raised N$33.9 million for the Cancer Association of Namibia since its first donation of N$250 000 in 2000. It is one of Namibia’s most prominent corporate social initiatives, aiming to make a tangible difference in cancer patients. The Project will donate all the raised funds to the Association in November 2023. The funds raised will assist the Cancer Association in providing free cancer screening to the public.