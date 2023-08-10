Oil and Gas Conference to officially open Wednesday – 700 delegates expected to attend

Over 700 delegates are expected to attend the two-day Oil and Gas Conference 2023 in Windhoek kicking off on Wednesday with the Right Honourable Prime Minister, Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila expected to deliver a keynote speech and officially open the conference.

The conference at the Mercure Hotel (formerly Safari Hotel and Conference Centre), is hosted by the Economic Association of Namibia (EAN), the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB), and the Hanns Seidel Foundation in Namibia (HSF), with the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (NAMCOR) as a strategic partner.

The primary objective of this conference is to create a platform for a large-scale public consultation, bringing together key stakeholders including industry experts, policymakers, and civil society to discuss and explore opportunities, challenges, and advancements in Namibia’s oil and gas sector. Furthermore, the conference aims to foster collaboration, knowledge sharing, and investment in the sector.

According to the NIPDB the main difference which sets this event apart is how the barriers for civil society and local business participation have been significantly lowered and in some cases entirely removed.

Meanwhile, the speaker lineup will feature experts and industry leaders from the African continent, including Nigeria, Angola, Uganda, and Kenya; as well as international countries like Norway, Guayana, Trinidad & Tobago.