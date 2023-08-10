Incorporated law franchise reveals new strategic vision for a changing continent

Local law firm, the former Lorenz Angula Inc, now trading as ENS Africa, is part of an African franchise network that provides legal services to its clients in a number of African cities. ENS has just announced the adoption of a refreshed brand to support the group’s business strategy.

ENS stated that the strengthened brand identity expresses that the firm is a homegrown all-African law firm with the purpose to deliver legal solutions for clients in all major industries across the continent.

ENS Group Chief Executive, Mzu Mgudlwa said “In the face of mounting global challenges – from the escalating crisis of climate change, and the unpredictability of volatile markets, to the increasing scale of global conflicts, we recognise that the needs of our clients are not static, but continuously evolving. It is our mandate to adapt alongside them, transforming these challenges and uncertainties into opportunities. Our commitment is to ensure that our clients are not merely weathering these challenges but are equipped to harness them as catalysts for growth and innovation.”

He described ENS as a firm vested in Africa, for Africa, having been built through a fully integrated network of African legal professionals joining forces across West, East and Southern Africa. A key aspect of the firm’s business strategy is its commitment to driving the continent forward through an established Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) framework.

“ENS is more than just a legal services provider. We are here to partner with our clients in navigating the volatility, uncertainty, and complexity of this changing world,” said Michael Katz, ENS Chairman.

“We must constantly reformulate how we think within a new world model that brings with it accelerated change. For that reason, we have redefined our purpose so that we are able to deliver what clients need, and that is what our re-brand is all about – turning change into opportunity, through original thinking,” said Katz.

Caption. Senior Partner of ENS Africa’s Namibian operation, Mr Hartmut Rüppel.