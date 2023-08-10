Poultry imports from Denmark and the Netherlands halted due to Avian flu outbreak

The importation and in-transit movement of live poultry, birds, and various poultry products originating from Denmark and the Netherlands has been banned following the outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza.

The Directorate of Veterinary Services said in a statement last week Friday said that live poultry and poultry products, ostriches, and ostrich products from the two territories had been suspended.

The suspension, effective from 28 June, for imports from Denmark and 11 July for imports from the Netherlands is in accordance with the incubation period set by the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH/OIE), which stands at 14 days.

Consequently, any consignments containing poultry products that have been packaged after the start of the suspension will be refused entry into Namibia, Dr Albertina Shilongo, the Chief Veterinary Officer said, adding that, these items will either be returned to their country of origin or disposed of at the expense of the importer.

Shilongo stressed that even reefer containers will be regarded as single consignments, with individual cartons not being granted entry while importers are advised to ensure that all packaging is properly closed and labeled with production and slaughter dates.

Meanwhile, import permits previously issued for affected products have been cancelled and recalled as a result of the outbreak.