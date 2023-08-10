Select Page

Healthcare professions get ‘end of life care’ training

Posted by | Aug 14, 2023 |

Healthcare professions get ‘end of life care’ training

Effective communication with patients and their families, pain management, understanding, and engaging with the interdisciplinary patient care team, were topics covered at a training session on ‘end of life spiritual and emotional care’ hosted last a week.

Hosted on 10 August by the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) in collaboration with the Soul Carers Network of South Africa, the session was part of the Palliative Care Namibia programme

CAN Chief Executive Rolf Hansen said over 55 participants, including doctors, nurses, social workers, and community patient caregivers attended the training?

“The training also emphasised the importance of honouring the voice of the patient, supporting pain management, and addressing ethical aspects of pre-grieving and the ‘death doula’ journey,” he added.

He explained that the Soul Carers Network of South Africa is an organisation that focuses on providing spiritual and emotional care to individuals facing the end of life.

“They offer training and resources to healthcare professionals and support programs for patients and their families,” he said.

Hansen said they are grateful for the support and partnership of the Soul Carers Network of South Africa, as their expertise and resources will empower their patient care workers to provide enhanced care.

“For more information about the Palliative Care Namibia program or future training sessions, please contact me at [email protected],” concluded Hansen.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

“Danger is still there” says President Geingob – Inaugurates COVID-19 Emergency ICU facility

“Danger is still there” says President Geingob – Inaugurates COVID-19 Emergency ICU facility

3 June 2020

Labour Ministry works on minimising accidents and injuries arising from or occurring during work

Labour Ministry works on minimising accidents and injuries arising from or occurring during work

9 May 2022

HIV annual funding cycle to commence in October – PEPFAR to provide US$73.6 million for initiative

HIV annual funding cycle to commence in October – PEPFAR to provide US$73.6 million for initiative

22 June 2018

Cancer Association’s Tekkie Day slated for August – Shoelaces now on sale

Cancer Association’s Tekkie Day slated for August – Shoelaces now on sale

30 June 2020

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<