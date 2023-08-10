Auasblick to experience water interruptions on Thursday

There will be a water supply interruption and/or low water pressure expected at Auasblick on Thursday, the City of Windhoek announced on Monday.

The municipal authority said the interruption will be from 07:30 to 16:30 and is a result of the planned pipework required to connect new water infrastructure to the existing water network in Auasblick.

“We encourage residents in this area to make necessary arrangements for water for the during of the pipework and we apologise for any inconvenience caused,” added the municipality.

For more enquiries contact CoW customer Contact Centre at 061 290 3777 or [email protected].