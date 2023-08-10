Select Page

Auasblick to experience water interruptions on Thursday

Posted by | Aug 14, 2023 |

Auasblick to experience water interruptions on Thursday

There will be a water supply interruption and/or low water pressure expected at Auasblick on Thursday, the City of Windhoek announced on Monday.

The municipal authority said the interruption will be from 07:30 to 16:30 and is a result of the planned pipework required to connect new water infrastructure to the existing water network in Auasblick.

“We encourage residents in this area to make necessary arrangements for water for the during of the pipework and we apologise for any inconvenience caused,” added the municipality.

For more enquiries contact CoW customer Contact Centre at 061 290 3777 or [email protected].

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Local bank encourages saving from a tender age

Local bank encourages saving from a tender age

15 January 2018

Local lecturer makes it to International Criminal Court Investigators list

Local lecturer makes it to International Criminal Court Investigators list

10 August 2020

Special cruiser for special unit brings dogs quicker on the trail of poachers

Special cruiser for special unit brings dogs quicker on the trail of poachers

9 July 2020

Weak performance in some key sectors results in slowed economic activity in first quarter -BoN

Weak performance in some key sectors results in slowed economic activity in first quarter -BoN

2 July 2020

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<