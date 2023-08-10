Select Page

Green hydrogen programme for sustainable energy launched

Posted by | Aug 14, 2023 |

Green hydrogen programme for sustainable energy launched

An ambitious initiative set to reshape its energy landscape and position the country as a global leader in green energy production, the Green Hydrogen Programme was launched last week on Friday.

Green Hydrogen Commissioner, James Mnyupe in a statement said the programme aims to harness the enormous potential of green hydrogen in creating a sustainable energy mix. By tapping into renewable sources, the initiative aims to stimulate economic growth, slash carbon emissions, and ensure energy security for generations to come.

He added that the programme leverages Namibia’s abundant renewable energy resources and unwavering commitment to sustainability, envisioning a future powered by clean, carbon-neutral hydrogen.

Namibia is partnering with a hiring agency specializing in identifying exceptional talent, he said, adding that the collaboration seeks to attract dynamic and passionate individuals who share the nation’s dedication to building a greener and more prosperous future.

“We invite professionals, experts, and enthusiasts from various disciplines to join us in this exciting journey toward a sustainable tomorrow,” Mnyupe said, adding that their intention is to structure the programme to maximize its effectiveness and impact, aligning with their commitment to transparency and collaboration.

As part of this initiative, the programme plans to profile eight executive positions that will be crucial in steering the Green Hydrogen Programme forward. While subject to potential changes, the preliminary structure will be shared with the Namibian public, offering insights into the program’s intentions.

 

About The Author

The Staff Reporter

The staff reporter is the most senior in-house Economist reporter. This designation is frequently used by the editor for articles submitted by third parties, especially businesses, but which had to be rewritten completely. - Ed.

Related Posts

NAMCOR pleads with public and media to be patient with its Block 15/06

NAMCOR pleads with public and media to be patient with its Block 15/06

8 June 2023

‘It is important that customers honour their commitment of paying their electricity bills timeously’ – NamPower MD

‘It is important that customers honour their commitment of paying their electricity bills timeously’ – NamPower MD

17 May 2023

Tanga Resources inks 80% earn-in agreement with Epangelo

Tanga Resources inks 80% earn-in agreement with Epangelo

19 February 2019

Purity Manganese denies exploiting workers

Purity Manganese denies exploiting workers

13 September 2013

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<