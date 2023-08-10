Wapa-Nawa Recycling Centre scoops Kavango East OM SEED 2023 title

A new entrepreneurial star emerged from the Kavango East region after bagging the Old Mutual Sustainable, Economic & Empowerment Drive (OM SEED) title.

Ladislaus Shikerete of Wapa-Nawa Recycling Centre was announced by Old Mutual Namibia, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Accelerator Lab, as the victorious entrepreneur.

Shikerete, an entrepreneur who collects plastic waste and transforms it into environmentally friendly bricks without using water, was awarded the first prize of N$50,000 to expand his business.

Maria Haingura, specializing in farming at Katiku Poultry Trading, secured second place and received N$30,000. In contrast, Rozita Tjilunda of Kayowo Trading, specializing in carpentry, came in third place with a prize of N$20,000. These winners exemplify innovation and community impact by addressing crucial needs in their respective communities.

Expressing his gratitude and enthusiasm, Shikerete stated, “Being crowned the Kavango East champion in OM SEED 2023 is an immense honour and a testament to our dedication. Our business is committed to both environmental cleanliness and providing employment opportunities for our community. This victory reinforces our mission of producing bricks from recyclable materials. The prize money will significantly contribute to our growth and the procurement of essential materials.”

The three winners of the Kavango East’s dedication and ingenuity have truly shone a spotlight on the entrepreneurial prowess within Kavango East. Their inspiring journey exemplifies the power of local initiatives like OM SEED in fostering economic growth, innovation, and community upliftment.

Reflecting on this achievement, Mignon du Preez, the Group Marketing, Public Affairs, and Sustainability Executive of Old Mutual Namibia remarked that “This continues to be a testament of the untapped potential within Namibia’s aspiring entrepreneurs. We are pleased to witness Ladislaus’s remarkable journey and the positive impact their business brings to our nation.”

This success marks a significant milestone for OM SEED 2023 as it continues to identify and celebrate outstanding entrepreneurial talent across Namibia’s diverse regions. The entrepreneurial spirit of Namibian entrepreneurs continues to inspire others to pursue their dreams, create change, and contribute to the nation’s prosperity. The team will be heading to the Hardap Region next, where they will select the three winners representing the Southern parts of Namibia.